Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $116,765.10 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,917. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Criteo by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

