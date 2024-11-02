Critical Review: La Rosa (LRHC) and Its Peers

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare La Rosa to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -26.49% -174.79% -96.88% La Rosa Competitors -3.41% -23.80% -9.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for La Rosa and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A La Rosa Competitors 106 617 727 21 2.45

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 0.63%. Given La Rosa’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Rosa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares La Rosa and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $31.76 million -$7.82 million -0.49 La Rosa Competitors $4.22 billion $117.02 million 34.29

La Rosa’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of La Rosa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

La Rosa competitors beat La Rosa on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

