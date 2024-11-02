Cronos One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.64 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Cronos has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $3.64 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00034834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

