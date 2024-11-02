Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.55 billion. Dana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

