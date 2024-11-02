Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 1,333 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 2.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.75.

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AON opened at $364.42 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $389.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.15 and a 200-day moving average of $318.64. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

