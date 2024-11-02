Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.44. 17,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 101,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Data Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of 169.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.08%.

Institutional Trading of Data Storage

About Data Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTST. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Data Storage by 229.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Data Storage by 79.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

