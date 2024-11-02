Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.44. 17,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 101,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Data Storage Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of 169.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.08%.
Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.
