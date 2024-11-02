DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.24. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,395 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

