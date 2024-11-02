DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.24. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,395 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on DTEA
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 6.0 %
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.