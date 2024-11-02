DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Barclays

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVA. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

