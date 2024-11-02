Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.65 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -1.51.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $36,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $689,072. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.