DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DBV Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.67. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

