DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,430.28 ($70.42) and traded as low as GBX 5,015 ($65.04). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,040 ($65.36), with a volume of 141,375 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,700 ($73.92) to GBX 5,800 ($75.22) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,503.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,419.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

