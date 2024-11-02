Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.32

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3213 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $20.71.
