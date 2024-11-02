Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,460.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,921 shares of company stock worth $5,665,886. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

