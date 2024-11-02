Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) vs. OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and OMNIQ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $34.85 million 19.64 -$45.96 million ($1.98) -16.14 OMNIQ $81.19 million 0.03 -$29.43 million ($3.03) -0.07

Analyst Recommendations

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMNIQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digimarc and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 1 1 0 2.50 OMNIQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digimarc currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Digimarc’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -105.98% -41.60% -33.54% OMNIQ -38.71% N/A -62.54%

Summary

Digimarc beats OMNIQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About OMNIQ

(Get Free Report)

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It offers solutions which includes hardware, software, communications, and automated management services; technical service and support; distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags; and provides printing solutions, credit card terminals, automatic kiosks, and point-of-care units, as well as packaged and configurable software, and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, the company offers suite of configurable packaged software solutions comprises order entry, an access to real-time information and up-to-date data to facilitates and streamline job function; intelligent order entry, a link in getting remote orders from the field to corporate; warehouse, a collection of applications for portable devices that extend the existing system out to the warehouse floor and dock doors; proof of delivery which offers proof-of-delivery capabilities; Quest Total solutions as a service, mobile-services offering that includes hardware, software, and wireless data in a bundled subscription; and media and label business that provides data collection from ongoing and repeatable purchasing business. It sells its products to government agencies and Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.