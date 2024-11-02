Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

