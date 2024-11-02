Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Raised by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after acquiring an additional 614,982 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,964,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 276,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $66.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

