Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Oceanside Advisors LLC

Oceanside Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $40.57.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

