Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $263.08 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.88 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

