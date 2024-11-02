Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.