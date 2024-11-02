Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 906 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 83,819 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WERN

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.