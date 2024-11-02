Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.