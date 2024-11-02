Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,465,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $323.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.81. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $241.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.