Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $425.98 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $345.76 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.15 and its 200-day moving average is $461.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

