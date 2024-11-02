Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.88, but opened at $59.68. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $60.15, with a volume of 23,303 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,740,617.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,155.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,740,617.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,113 shares of company stock valued at $13,608,056. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $6,041,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

