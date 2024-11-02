DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMBS. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 801,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,557,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,090,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

