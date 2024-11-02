Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.58 ($6.50) and traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.61). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 494.50 ($6.41), with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 501.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,776.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,785.71%.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.