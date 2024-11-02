DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 2.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $107,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.