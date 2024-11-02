DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. 1,690,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,003. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

