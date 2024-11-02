Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

