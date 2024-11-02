Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $119,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,793 shares of company stock worth $34,300,914. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.77 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $231.70 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

