Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.1% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,146.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,084.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,221.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

