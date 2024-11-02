Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 162.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after buying an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 31.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 95,056 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.81. Dover Co. has a one year low of $129.63 and a one year high of $195.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

