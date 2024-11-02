eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.850 EPS.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

