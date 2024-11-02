ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.59. 58,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 65,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
ECN Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
