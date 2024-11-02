Eigenpie mstETH Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $603.23 million and $39,825.22 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,724.18 or 0.03782458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,435 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,434.79817534. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,724.1783683 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

