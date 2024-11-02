Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Saturday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

