Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $818.93. 5,266,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $911.04 and a 200 day moving average of $865.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

