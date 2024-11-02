ELIS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $55,679.24 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. ELIS has a market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $55,679.24 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,435.92 or 0.99887994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10245913 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,974.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.