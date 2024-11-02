EMC Capital Management Sells 2,673 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,197.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $929,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

