EMC Capital Management Sells 6,068 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Guess? were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 72.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.92. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Guess?’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

