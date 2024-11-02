Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Declares Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:JEMB)

Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3068 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JEMB opened at $50.84 on Friday. Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49.

