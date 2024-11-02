Energi (NRG) Market Cap Achieves $4.17 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $116,821.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00034897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,539,416 coins and its circulating supply is 82,540,275 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

