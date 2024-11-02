Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 6,250 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 18th, Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $24,420.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $34,937.70.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $27.63 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

