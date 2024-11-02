Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$534.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$391.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2901354 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,173.50. In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,173.50. Also, Director Donna Jeanne Carson bought 17,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,061.41. Insiders have bought 43,443 shares of company stock worth $108,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

