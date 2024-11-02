Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 154,822 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.