EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stephens

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

