Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Shares Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 1,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Equatorial Energia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.0241 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.01. Equatorial Energia’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

