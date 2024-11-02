Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $954.00 to $985.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.63.

Get Equinix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $888.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equinix has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $943.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $869.56 and a 200-day moving average of $805.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,764. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $2,659,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.