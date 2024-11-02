Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.870-3.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.98 to $1.02 EPS.

NYSE EQR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.12. 2,350,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 110.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

