Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109.93 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $109.93 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.57 or 0.00026622 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,753.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00504320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00101673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00228016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00021426 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,379,189 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

